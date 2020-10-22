LEWISTON — A lack of moisture over an extended period of time has caused producers in Sagadahoc County areas to suffer from the effects of severe drought conditions. Farms and ranches experiencing severe drought conditions may be eligible for cost-share assistance under ECP. This disaster program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA), which provides cost-share assistance if the damage is so severe that water available for livestock or orchards and vineyards has been reduced below normal to the extent that neither can survive without additional water.

A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost shares not to exceed 75% of the cost of installing eligible temporary measures. Cost sharing for permanent measures is based on 50% of the total eligible cost. Cost-share assistance is limited to $200,000 a person or legal entity per natural disaster.

Approved practices and measures may include: installing pipelines or other facilities for livestock water or existing irrigation systems for orchards and vineyards, constructing and deepening wells for livestock water and developing springs or seeps for livestock water.

Producers who have experienced severe drought conditions requiring outside assistance to provide supplemental emergency livestock water may contact the local FSA County Office.

Requests for assistance will be accepted at Sagadahoc FSA County Office until Nov. 12.

To be eligible a request has to be filed at the FSA County Office and an onsite inspection of the problem area made by COC or its representative. COC will review the inspection findings when considering the request for cost shares.