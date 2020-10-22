To the Editor:

My daughter, Liliana Tripp, is a homeschooled first grader. As part of her Social Studies/Community learning, she will be gathering non-perishable items for the Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry.

She will be collecting from neighbors near our home on October 30. There will also be a collection box at the end of our driveway at 64 Rabbit Valley Road in Oxford from October 18 through October 30.

Anyone wishing to donate to the pantry to help Liliana with her project is welcome to drop off non-perishables at any time between October 18 and 30. Thank you.

Laura McCann

Oxford

filed under: