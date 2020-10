• Christina M. Hayes-Auger, 45, New Portland, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 19 in Phillips, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• James T. Boldway, 57, Jay, operating under the influence, on Oct. 19 in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Nathan S. Vining, 23, Chesterville, driving to endanger, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, Oct. 20 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Charles D. Jackson, 50, Wilton, operating under the influence, Oct. 20 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Ronald A. Jordan, 34, New Vineyard, warrant probation revocation, on Oct. 21 in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sherice L. Pillsbury, 31, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, on Oct. 21 in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan B. Petrey, 27, Farmington, violation condition of release, on Oct. 21 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: