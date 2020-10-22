NORWAY — The Missions Committee of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine is busy planning its annual distribution of Thanksgiving baskets to families in the Oxford Hills. This year, Covid 19 precautions have caused the committee to make some creative changes to their long practiced process of collecting and distributing baskets. They are asking the generous and supportive local community for help.

This year, the plan is for the Oxford Hills School District to provide the list for the 20 Thanksgiving baskets.

On Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Mission Committee will host a drive-through donation table in the church parking lot. They are asking church members, friends and the greater Oxford Hills community to help make this drive-through collection a huge success. They will be collecting nonperishable items such as: stove top stuffing, canned corn, peas, and green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes, butternut squash, onions, apples and oranges for twenty over flowing family sized baskets. Cash and checks will also be accepted and used to help fill the baskets. Any extra food donations will be taken to the local food pantries.

Checks can also sent to the church, P.O. Box 164, Norway, Maine 04268 and please indicate in the memo line “Thanksgiving Baskets.”

The Second Congregational Church, UCC is an open and affirming congregation. All are welcomed to join in fellowship, service, study, and worship. During these pandemic times, we are home to a drive-through Free Supper on the third Friday of each month at 5 p.m. The next supper will be Friday, November 3, 2020. We continue our many other missions, which include online worship Sunday at 10 a.m., collecting mittens for school-age children, Bible study and book groups. If you have questions, please contact the church office by calling 207-743-2290. Check out our Facebook page.

