RUMFORD — Autumn Freeman scored four goals and set up another to lead Mountain Valley to an 8-0 field hockey win over Oxford Hills on Thursday.

Rylee Sevigny had two goals and two assists for the Falcons, while Taylor Duguay and Gracie Farnum each added a goal.

Emily Reed made 16 saves for the Vikings.

BOYS SOCCER

LEWISTON 4, OXFORD HILLS 2: Romano Bassa, Khalid Hersi, Ivan Domingues and Ayub Mohamed each scored in the Blue Devils’ victory over the Vikings in Paris.

David Abdi had two assists and Mohamed Abdikadir had one for Lewiston.

WINDHAM 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Hayden Bilodeau and Sam Glicos scored to stake the Eagles (4-1) to a 2-0 halftime advantage in a win over the Patriots (3-5) at Gray.

Glicos and Connor Langstaff added second-half goals for Windham.

Wyatt Kenney scored for Gray-New Gloucester.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Molly Taub scored two goals to power the Dragons (5-0-2) past the Red Eddies (0-5) at Brunswick.

Kynli Van Leer and Logan Brown each contributed a goal and an assist. Emma Banks also scored for the Dragons.

FRYEBURG 2, BUCKFIELD 0: Ella Baptista and Jillian Byrne scored in the second half as the Raiders (3-1-2) defeated the Bucks (2-2) at Fryeburg.

Jordan Eastman and Emily Hatch each assisted on a goal for Fryeburg.

Ruby Cyr made 18 saves for Buckfield.

LEAVITT 5, GARDINER 0: Leah Maheux had two goals to lift the Hornets to the KVAC victory over the Tigers in Turner.

Riley Chiasson, Ali Dening and Lotus Laverdiere each had a goal for Leavitt. Katie Blouin had two assists, while Emma Chiasson and Ali Noniewicz had contributed one.

Carlie Leavitt made eight saves and Rhiannon Arnold stopped two shots for the Hornets. Lorelei Mason made 16 saves for Gardiner.

