Sweet potato salad

This salad is wonderful warm. But it’s also very good at room temperature even a couple of days later. Add leafy greens like baby spinach, and put it in a wrap. The kids and YOU will love the sweet tart dried cranberries and the slightly salty feta!

INGREDIENTS for 6 servings:

3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 2 lb.)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half moons (about a ¼ cup)

2 tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup freshly chopped parsley

FOR THE DRESSING:

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. honey

½ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. ground paprika

¼ c. olive oil

DIRECTIONS

• Preheat oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes and red onion in oil then season with salt and pepper.

• Distribute them evenly on sheet in a single layer. Bake until tender, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to a large bowl.

• Meanwhile, make dressing: In a small bowl or in a medium liquid measuring cup, whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, and spices. Gradually pour in oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

• Toss sweet potatoes with dressing, cranberries, feta, and parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.

