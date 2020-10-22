Sweet potato salad
This salad is wonderful warm. But it’s also very good at room temperature even a couple of days later. Add leafy greens like baby spinach, and put it in a wrap. The kids and YOU will love the sweet tart dried cranberries and the slightly salty feta!
INGREDIENTS for 6 servings:
3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 2 lb.)
1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half moons (about a ¼ cup)
2 tbsp. olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
¼ cup freshly chopped parsley
FOR THE DRESSING:
2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tbsp. honey
½ tsp. ground cumin
¼ tsp. ground paprika
¼ c. olive oil
DIRECTIONS
• Preheat oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes and red onion in oil then season with salt and pepper.
• Distribute them evenly on sheet in a single layer. Bake until tender, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to a large bowl.
• Meanwhile, make dressing: In a small bowl or in a medium liquid measuring cup, whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, and spices. Gradually pour in oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
• Toss sweet potatoes with dressing, cranberries, feta, and parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.
