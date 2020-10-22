Rep. Margaret Craven is running again for her District 59 seat. She is a strong advocate for fairness and justice, as well as a thoughtful decision-maker who listens to, and cares deeply about, her constituents.

I have had the privilege of working with Margaret on several issues and projects in Augusta. On one occasion, I witnessed Rep. Craven show incredible sensitivity toward a woman who was struggling to make her voice heard during a public hearing. Margaret stepped up with words of comfort, as well as an offer to listen to the woman’s story.

Margaret brings a great deal of intelligence, sensitivity, compassion and experience to her work. If I lived in Rep. Craven’s district, I would vote for her in a heartbeat. She is a treasure.

Kandyce Powell, Wiscasset

