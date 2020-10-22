SKOWHEGAN — Five people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a report of an unknown chemical exposure at the New Balance Factory Store prompted an evacuation and large response from hazardous-materials teams.

Skowhegan firefighters first received a call around 1:30 p.m. from an employee at the store, which is at 12 Walnut St., according to Ty Strout, captain at the Skowhegan Fire Department.

The employee was having trouble breathing and was experiencing eye irritation. Soon, officials learned that 25 to 35 employees inside were experiencing the same symptoms.

“It started with one employee that called and as time went on, the situation got drastically worse,” Strout said.

The fire department told employees to evacuate the building, Strout said. When responders arrived, five people were taken to nearby Redington-Fairview General Hospital for treatment.

Officials still didn’t know by 4 p.m. what chemical was causing the symptoms, but believe it’s linked to the fourth floor of the New Balance building and the chemical then “trickled down” to lower floors.

Some of those employees were loaded onto a bus while officials investigated. Strout said that an initial air quality test came back “normal at this time.”

All local ambulance and mutual aid departments responded to the scene, as did Hazmat units from the Sappi paper mill, and Augusta and Waterville. Augusta Fire Department and Sappi Paper were doing decontamination on scene, Strout said, and all infected people would remain on a bus until the issue was identified.

“We do not know what the chemical or air quality problem is yet; it is still under investigation,” Strout said.

Strout said that there should not be any concern from families of workers at this time.

“We don’t know what the chemical is, and until we know that, all employees will remain here until we can deem it safe for them to return to work or head home.” Strout said.

This story will be updated.

