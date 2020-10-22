Charges
Lewiston
• Cody Tribble, 33, of 156 Sabattus St., on a charge of domestic terrorizing, 5:51 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Russell Copp, 39, of 22 Hillside Lane, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Kristina Cottle, 23, of 897 Riverside Drive, Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at 1440 Lisbon St.
• Dearamis Wright, 40, of 41 Village Drive, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 10:57 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Crystal Wood, 41, of 507 Main St., on a warrant charging a violation of probation, 9:50 a.m. Thursday at 83 Strawberry Ave.
• Kevin Ainsworth, 49, of 47 Lowell St., on charges of domestic assault, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release, 3:15 p.m. Thursday at that address.
• Timothy Giggey, 41, of 119 Sabbathday Road, New Gloucester, on charge of aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 4 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
• Gunnar Drake, 21, of 25 Spring St., on a charge of domestic criminal mischief, 9:19 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Street southbound.
