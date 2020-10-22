PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently welcomed guest speaker, Vice President and Co-Founder of Pink Feather Foundation, Jen Kyllonen at their meeting on October 14. Jen shared her passion for the program, and the history of the organization. She explained it’s a teacher’s outreach program to provide “Clothing to Maine’s students with Dignity”. Teachers can go to their website with a student, and they can ‘shop’ for a week’s worth of clothing. Once the order is received, volunteers fill the order from the many racks of gently used, good-condition clothing that has been donated. The order is then placed in a Pink Feather Foundation box wrapped in tissue paper and sealed with a pink feather. The box is then hand-delivered to the teacher to share with the student. They are currently located at 822 Main Street in Oxford, and are always in need of volunteers on Sundays from 9-12. Pink Feather Foundation is a 501 C-3 non-profit organization. FMI to volunteer or make a donation, contact Jen at 207-576-1589 or find them on Facebook.

