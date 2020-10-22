For six years, both as a city councilor and mayor of Lewiston, Kristen Cloutier thoroughly researched issues, listened closely to constituents’ concerns and worked tirelessly to better this community. Now, as a state representative, she has brought these same skills to Augusta, representing our city with integrity, passion, thoughtfulness, and an unwavering commitment to make sure Lewiston’s needs are heard.

Kristen has been, and always will be, a strong voice for our community. Let’s keep honest and hard-working people like Kristen Cloutier in Augusta and cast our votes to re-elect her as state representative of House District 60.

Sandra Marquis, Lewiston