The budget that is currently being developed by Gov. Mills is facing a shortfall of funds by close to $1 billion. The next Legislature will be facing serious budgetary issues. Maine will need experienced people to navigate through these rough financial waters.

Sawin Millett and I served six years together in the Maine House and another two years together on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, I in the Senate and he in the House. I have not met anyone in the State House who has a more comprehensive understanding of Maine’s finances. Almost every bill submitted has a money component and the House of Representatives needs someone who knows about the flow of money and that person is Sawin Millett.

I strongly urge the voters in Norway, Sweden, Waterford and West Paris to vote for the best man qualified for the job of representing District 71 in Augusta.

Sen. James Hamper, Oxford