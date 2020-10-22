To the Editor:

The Bethel Recreation Department would like to take a moment to thank all of the volunteers, coaches, players and key individuals who contributed to making this unusual 2020 soccer season so successful! Despite the trying times, we were able to provide soccer instruction to players in three different levels with the assistance of approximately 20 individuals who gave their personal time and energy to the program. We’d also like to extend a special thank you to the Town of Greenwood for providing the soccer fields which allowed for appropriate social distancing for all of our spectators!

Community members Ed Connelly, Molly Pereira, and their student assistants spent their Saturdays as referees and their commitment is very much appreciated! Having a dedicated referee allowed the coaches to focus on their teams and the younger players to learn from the older players, which was amazing.

We would like to recognize the coaches on each level: The National League (K – 1st Grade) Cathy Chamberlin, Kate Crooker, Josh & Kia Fortier, Carley Hanson, Angela Lovejoy, Jen Mendenhall, Molly Pereira and Wade Osgood. The World Cup League (2nd and 3rd Grade) Cathy Chamberlin, Kate Crooker, Tim Fossett, Glenn Harrop, Angela Harvey, Cathy LaPoint, Lindsay Luetje, Jen Mendenhall, Jen Sapak, Neil Scanlon, Melissa Sheridan and Wade Osgood. And finally, The Premier League (4th and 5th Grade) Glenn Harrop, Karen Nevins, Neil Scanlon, Ryder Scott, Melissa Sheridan and Alex Strugatsky.

This program was only successful because of our wonderful community members dedicating their time, energy and skill to assisting our youth. We could not be more appreciative of their efforts and we truly thank you for a wonderful season!

Sarah S. Tucker

Bethel Rec Soccer

