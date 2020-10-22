WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris is planning a fundraiser just in time for Thanksgiving. The idea came about because the church will not be holding the annual chicken pie supper fundraiser, which has taken place the week before Thanksgiving for over 100 years.

Those interested in purchasing a dessert pie(s) can call their order into Marta Clements by Saturday, November 21, at 207-674-2143. Pies can be picked up on Wednesday, November 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the church. The price is $15 per pie, and the selection includes apple, pumpkin, blueberry, and rhubarb.

The church board is also planning to have a chicken pie fundraiser in January with similar logistics as the dessert pie fundraiser project.

For more information, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected]

