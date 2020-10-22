WEST PARIS — Voters in West Paris are being asked to consider 10 referendum questions on the town’s local Nov. 3 election ballot.

All questions pertain to sales and regulations of liquor, medicinal marijuana and medical marijuana.

Liquor



Shall this municipality authorize the State to permit the operation of agency liquor stores on days other than Sunday? Yes or No

Shall this municipality authorize the State to permit the operation of agency liquor stores on Sundays? Yes or No

Medical marijuana



Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Medical Marijuana Caregiver Retail Storefront Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Medical Marijuana Caregiver Retail Stores within its borders? Yes or No

Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facilities within its borders? Yes or No

Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Medical Marijuana Manufacturing Facility Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Medical Marijuana Manufacturing Facilities within its borders? Yes or No

Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Medical Marijuana Testing Facility Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Medical Marijuana Testing Facilities within its borders? Yes or No

Adult marijuana



Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Adult Use Marijuana Retail Store Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Adult Use Marijuana Retail Stores within its borders? Yes or No

Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Adult Use Marijuana Cultivation Facility Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Adult Use Marijuana Cultivation Facilities within its borders? Yes or No

Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Adult Use Marijuana Manufacturing Facility Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Adult Use Marijuana Manufacturing Facilities within its borders? Yes or No

Shall the Town of West Paris opt to enact the Adult Use Marijuana Testing Facility Ordinance that establishes guidelines to allow Adult Use Marijuana Testing Facilities within its borders? Yes or No

