REGION — Western Maine Foothills Community Archive is an online platform for collecting and sharing stories about life in the Western Maine Foothills Region. The site is part of the COVID-19 Community Archives project, a collaborative, statewide initiative to document life in Maine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is made possible with support from the Maine State Library and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The public is invited to submit their stories, images, videos, or audio files to preserve the history of this time to https://westernmainefoothills.omeka.net/. Other libraries, schools, and historical societies are invited to join. Items including journal entries, video diaries, schedules, photographs, artwork, oral history interviews, and songs that document the pandemic experience are welcomed. Submissions will be shared online and may be distributed to the public for educational purposes, including formats such as print, public, programming, exhibits, websites, and other online platforms. All submissions are shared under the terms of a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-ShareAlike license. This means that the donor retains copyright, but that the public may freely copy, modify, and share them for non-commercial purposes under the same terms if they include the source information. There is a release agreement that must be filled out by the contributor before items can be added to the site. This form is available online or copies may be picked up at the libraries.

This community-based project is collaboration between Norway Memorial Library and West Paris Public Library. If you have any questions, please contact Alana DePerte at [email protected] or Brenda Gould at [email protected]

