REGION — On Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters nationwide will cast their ballots in what is expected to be a record setting election for voter turnout.

In Greenwood, voting will take place at the town office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All workers will be wearing masks or face shields. Plexiglas barriers and six foot distance markers will be set up. Booths will be sanitized after each use.

The town has issued 181 absentee ballots this year, up from 154 from the 2016 presidential election. Sparks said residents have cited numerous reasons as to why they opted to vote absentee, ranging from being out of town on Election Day, to waiting in long lines and concerns regarding COVID-19.

Bethel/Mason residents wishing to vote in-person can go to the legion hall (85 Vernon Street), where there will be limited booths set up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Workers will be masked and Plexiglas will be installed.

Similar to Greenwood, Bethel has also issued more absentee ballots than last year, having sent out 700 as of Monday.

The Newry Town Office will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Administrator Amy Bernard said employees will be masked and barriers will be set up.

So far, the town has had 105 absentee ballots, more than twice as many as last year.

The Woodstock/Milton polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office, but the office itself will be closed for the day.

Also on Tuesday, coinciding with the general election, Woodstock will also be having a referendum on enacting a moratorium on medical marijuana caregiver storefronts. Election workers will either wear face shields or masks throughout the day.

Woodstock has had close to 300 absentee ballots, more than double compared to previous years.

In West Paris, there will also be additional questions for residents outside the general election, too. Residents will vote on two questions regarding Sunday liquor sales and eight questions on marijuana. Four of the questions focus on medical marijuana and the other four on adult-use marijuana. Town Manager Wade Rainey said the town got an another machine from the state to process the additional ballots. The West Paris Town Office will be open for polling only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rainey said there have been more than 300 absentee ballots issued this year, nearly double compared to previous elections.

