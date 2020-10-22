WOODSTOCK — Tuesday’s public hearing on enacting a moratorium on medical marijuana caregiver storefronts lasted just minutes, with only six residents in attendance.

The moratorium, if enacted by voters Nov. 3, would allow the marijuana committee additional time to draft an ordinance for medical marijuana retail sales. The ordinance would then be voted at next year’s annual town meeting.

“We need a moratorium in order for us to move forward,” Deegan said. “Once we put come up with an ordinance we all agree on it will go to the taxpayers for a vote.”

One resident asked if the ordinance would also cover growing facilities.

Deegan said the ordinance only pertains to retail marijuana.

“Some towns went ahead and did all the ordinances, but we decided to do one at a time,” Deegan said.

In other news, Town Manager Vern Maxfield said the broadband committee is working hard to strengthen service in the area. Maxfield also said on the town website and Facebook page a survey is available for residents to fill out. The survey focuses on how the current internet speed is and areas in which the service could improve.