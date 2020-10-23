The American Patriot Council, a Michigan-based militia opposed to government mask mandates that recently added Gov. Janet Mills to its “watch list,” has organized nearly 50 so-called freedom marches around the country on Saturday, including one in Augusta and one in Portland.

The protests, which will start at 3 p.m., will be held at 192 State St. in Augusta and the corner of Congress and Pearl in Portland.

In total, the group calls for the arrest of six governors, including Mills and the top elected officials of Michigan, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Kansas for alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution for mask mandates and shutting down state governments, schools, businesses and public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Undoubtedly, the very fabric of America is calling out to her beloved patriots once again to protect our great nation,” the group wrote in its call to protest. “We the people gather across America in a show of solidarity and demand emancipation from the bondage of tyranny.”

The event code of conduct advises protesters not to start fights and remain respectful of law enforcement at all times. Protesters and members of the militia group are both allowed to openly carry weapons, but not brandish them. Militia members who attend are not allowed to wear masks or face coverings.

« Previous

filed under: