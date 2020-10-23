Auburn city workers are repairing a water main break Friday afternoon on Washington Street near Exit 75 of the Maine Turnpike. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. The city advises motorists to expect delays and seek an alternate route. Map submitted by City of Auburn

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles