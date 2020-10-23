VFW suppers

JAY — VFW post #3335 and auxiliary in Jay will be resuming their Friday night suppers beginning the first Friday in November. The price is $7 and the theme for the month will be homemade soup and sandwich with dessert. All meals are take-out only so please call ahead to reserve yours. Call Janice at 207-897-2122. Pick up time is 5 p.m. During the second half of the month they will be making wreaths and holiday centerpieces displayed outside to sell when you pick up your take outs. We will be making a calendar of upcoming events to keep everyone up to date of our future plans.

Local veteran’s organizations have taken a hit during the pandemic. Many have to make the decision on whether to close. Here in Jay the post and auxiliary are trying to do what they can to keep the bills paid until we can reopen. The VFW’s and auxiliaries nation wide have raised millions of dollars through our programs such as: Veterans and family support, hospital, legislature, scholarships, youth activities community service and Americanism.

Trunk A Treat

CHESTERVILLE — Trunk a Treat will be featuring a free drive through pick-up of already bagged candy on Saturday, October 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Rd. Come and enjoy the decorated vehicles and receive some candy. Following Covid 19 protocol, volunteers will be masked and wearing gloves while distributing the bags of candy to people driving through with their cars. This fun event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers.

Book Sale

NEW SHARON — Get set for your winter reading at the Jim Ditzler Memorial Library book sale, Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill a bag for $2, with a large variety of choices, books for children, DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, westerns, audio books and large print. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library programs. For more information call the library at 779-1128.

Decorating challenge

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Thursday, October 29, 30 and 31 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Farmington Fright Nights, 133 Prescott St.Farmington, ME. Halloween Yard Decorating Challenge! Sign up to be in the running! Sponsored by Farmington Fright Nights Haunted House. While things may be changing this year, Halloween lives on…in your yard!Keep Halloween alive for our kids and the kid inside of you. Since Trick or Treat may be in jeopardy for 2020, what better way to keep the spirit of Halloween alive than give families a chance to work together and decorate like never before? We challenge you to join this friendly competition to create a spooky, fun or horror filled yard display!

The best house in the following categories will win a fantastic prize package! Little Ghouls – children up to age 9; Tween Terrors – ages 10 – 13; Tombstone Teens – ages 14 – 17; Fearsome Families – all ages; Horror Fanatics – all ages; and Business Category

Contact Info: Darlene Patrick, Farmington Fright Nights, [email protected], 207-200-7021

Food Sale



LIVERMORE — Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Livermore Community Building, 25 Church Street, Livermore. Braylyn is 13 years old. She was diagnosed at birth with Aortic Stenosis, with a heart aneurysm. Bray will be going to Boston’s Children’s Hospital within the next couple of months for two life saving surgeries. The family is trying to raise money to help with expenses for Braylyn’s mother, to get back and forth to Boston and to help pay household expenses. Any donation will be greatly appreciated. An account has been set up, called Bray’s Benefit, at Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay, for anyone that would like to make a contribution.

