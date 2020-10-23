NORWAY — Turkey Trot 4 Hope is back and is going virtual. Organizers encourage all to join during the four days, Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 26 to 29, anytime, anywhere in support of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. This is an event for the family. The route can be a favorite trail, a daily running route, a local track or a treadmill.

Last year’s event attracted over 300 walkers and runners. Although it is not possible to host a traditional in-person event this year, organizers have set a fundraising goal of $15,000. “This is the signature fundraising event for Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine and this year we hope to have many more participants actively fundraising,” commented Gene Benner. Sponsorships are also available. If interested in sponsoring the event, call 207-890-0329.

There will be incentives and prizes based on fundraising totals, not race times. Even though finish times will not be tracked, participants are encouraged to submit race results using the Runkeeper app and/or follow the Facebook page to share results, photos, videos and comments. There is also an online virtual Grateful Wall where participants can share their experiences and photos.

Registration through Saturday, Oct. 31, is $25 for adults and free for kindergarten through grade 12 students thanks to an anonymous donor. Adult price increases to $35 on Nov. 1. The first 200 people to register will receive a Turkey Trot 4 Hope signature pompom hat. Register at www.raceroster.com (search Turkey Trot 4 Hope) and choose a distance: Gobble Wobble Walk, one-mile or four-mile run. Participants can choose to pick up their hat at a TBD drive by location or have it mailed to them prior to the event. Customized, printable bibs will be available for download for all participants.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org or call 207-890-0329.