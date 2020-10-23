How ironic that in her recent flier, Laurel Libby states that “unlike others” she will work to increase health care benefits. Ha.

As a Republican whose party has opposed health care initiatives, she would now like to hijack the work of Democrats like Bettyann Sheats, our current state representative, who has already fought that fight with actions.

Sheats tenaciously fought for telehealth and telemedicine expansion for veterans so that they could be treated remotely. She fought for reciprocal licensing in the fields of medicine and education, which has been an issue for military families who move frequently and need their accreditations to transfer.

She has fought for broadband access for all Mainers, especially since right here locally, 30% of Minot is without it. I am proud that other candidates want to emulate Rep. Sheats’ record, and we need her to remain the people’s champion.

I encourage a vote for Bettyann Sheats, state representative.

Candy Gleason, Auburn