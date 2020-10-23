During these unprecedented times in our state, we need representatives in Augusta who have the experience and understanding to guide us through these uncertain times.
I hope voters join me and my family in supporting Rick Bennett for Senate. Rick has that experience and the ability to bring people together for the common good. Having previously served on Rick’s legislative staff, I saw firsthand his leadership, compassion, respect and civility in working with all legislative members and staff. He knows how to reach consensus, he knows that all opinions matter and he knows that working collaboratively produces positive results.
Rick has a deep commitment to our community, our natural resources and our citizens. We need Rick Bennett — now more than ever.
Diane Jackson, Oxford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Neal F. Coughlin Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lewis M. Faulkingham
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lucina "Lou" Beaulieu
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joanna M. Glidden
-
Encore
Looking Back on Oct. 23