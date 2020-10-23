During these unprecedented times in our state, we need representatives in Augusta who have the experience and understanding to guide us through these uncertain times.

I hope voters join me and my family in supporting Rick Bennett for Senate. Rick has that experience and the ability to bring people together for the common good. Having previously served on Rick’s legislative staff, I saw firsthand his leadership, compassion, respect and civility in working with all legislative members and staff. He knows how to reach consensus, he knows that all opinions matter and he knows that working collaboratively produces positive results.

Rick has a deep commitment to our community, our natural resources and our citizens. We need Rick Bennett — now more than ever.

Diane Jackson, Oxford