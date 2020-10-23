I looked at a sample ballot this week for Franklin County, and noticed that Eddie Hastings, who is running for sheriff, has the words “Preferred Candidate — Independent” under his name. What does that mean, and why or how did he become a “preferred candidate”?

Here’s what I found out. Under Title 21-A, 354(1): Unenrolled candidates (there is no independent party in Maine) are allowed to add up to three words describing their political designation on their nomination petitions. Those words also go on the ballot under their name. Many choose something like “Conservative Independent,” “Independent for Maine,” “Independent,” “(Insert Town) Independent,” “Unenrolled,” etc.

Eddie Hastings chose to put “Preferred Candidate — Independent.”

Let’s break this down. “Preferred Candidate” is a political designation Eddie Hastings has given himself. He is not endorsed or preferred by the Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the petitions/ballots process.

Again, there is no independent party in Maine — only unenrolled.

So, people should not let themselves or their family and friends be misled by those three little words that he chose to add to his petition in order to make people think he is somehow preferred. It may be legal, but I think it is definitely unethical.

I ask people to share this information so that others in our county will be informed, and then contact their local representatives and senator to have this law changed — to put some parameters in place or to remove completely.

Evan McIntire, Weld