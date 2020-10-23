FARMINGTON — Voters are being asked to approve a long-term, multiyear easement agreement for a solar project at the former landfill.

If approved, the electrical power generation and transmission project would be known as the Farmington Landfill DG Solar Energy Center.

According to the statement of fact accompanying the referendum question, Boulevard Associates wants to lease 25 acres of the closed landfill at 152 Dump Road for $1,250 per acre for 20 years. Boulevard Associates would own, build and operate the solar array.

Revenue to Farmington would be about $31,250 per year based on the lease. The project would also be taxable.

Power generated would go into the electric grid and not be earmarked specifically for Farmington.

“Boulevard Associates is an affiliate of NextEra Energy Resources,” Town Manager Richard Davis said in an email Tuesday. “The landfill project, however, is completely separate from NextEra’s Farmington Solar project currently under construction.”

Related Farmington Planning Board approves solar project

“The main purpose of the landfill project is to produce revenue for the town through the lease payments,” Davis said. “It also makes use of town property that is otherwise largely dormant and produces renewable energy for the power grid.”

Selectmen were informed of the project at their Feb. 11 meeting. Originally, the project was to be put before voters at the annual Town Meeting in March. That meeting was initially postponed and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Farmington cancels annual Town Meeting

On June 9, Selectman Joshua Bell asked about putting the question to voters during the primary election July 14, but was told the absentee ballots had already been printed.

Selectman Scott Landry suggested adding it to the Nov. 3 ballot.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: