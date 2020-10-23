WELD — The first Illustrated Weld Kids Gazette, a project of the Weld Free Public Library, was so successful that a second edition is now underway.

Deadline for submission is Nov. 30.

“We’re hoping to have it printed in time for Christmas,” Nancy Stowell, library treasurer, said during a phone call Tuesday, Oct. 20. “It’s free.”

The first edition of the Weld Kids Gazette was published in June. 11-year old Lyric Keim was the associate editor and is the kids editor for the second edition. Stowell developed the poster announcing this edition.

“Lyric had very firm ideas. I tried to do whatever she wanted,” Stowell said.

The library is inviting families with children of all ages to contribute articles, drawings, recipes, puzzles, pictures or other items for the winter edition. Book reviews, winter celebrations, favorite sports and history features are other suggestions.

“One military family with ties to Weld was quarantined in Italy while doing the first edition,” Stowell said. “We had several submissions from out-of-state kids.”

At least 50 copies of the first edition were printed on long, legal paper, she said. Copies were available at the library and Skoolhouse Variety.

“That format was enormously expensive. We need to figure out a different way this time,” Stowell said.

According to the library’s Facebook page, the Gazette began as a pandemic project. It was about discovery, local history and kids being able to publicly share their clever illustrations and stories in print. The first edition was sponsored by Betsey Anderson, author of the book Maggie Goes to Maine. She donated a large sum from book sales to help cover printing costs.

“Betsey’s contribution was huge,” Stowell said. Sponsors for this edition are welcomed, she added.

For more information, call the library at 207-585-2439 or email [email protected]

filed under: