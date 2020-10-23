If you are not happy with the results of the 2016 election, vote for Joe Biden. In 2016, too many people did not want to vote for Hillary Clinton, many cast their vote for an alternative candidate who had no chance of winning, and way too many citizens did not vote at all.

The only way to change who will be our next president is for Joe Biden to be elected by a landslide. We must bring respect, sanity and responsible leadership back to our country and I hope others join me in voting for Joe Biden.

Jacqueline Leclerc, Lewiston