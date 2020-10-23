The voters of House District 116 have an opportunity to elect a state representative who will have their interests in mind at the state Legislature. Chris Berryment will be an independent voice for our area, a young man who returned to the River Valley after college and is dedicated to the working middle class and representing their interests in Augusta.
It’s time for a change; our current representative has repeatedly shown that his party loyalty trumps his duty to our district, from his response to the state’s efforts to control the COVID-19 virus to minimum wage he has taken the party line, ignoring the interests of the residents of District 116.
Chris represents the future, not the stale, worn-out ideas of the past.
I hope others join me in electing Christopher Berryment as our state representative for Canton, Dixfield, Hartford, Mexico and Peru.
James McHugh, Mexico
