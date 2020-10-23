The Maine Nordiques top line came to play Friday night.

Isaiah Fox had two goals and two assists and Stefan Owens contributed a goal and three assists in the Nordiques’ 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Titans at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Nordiques coach Nolan Howe credits the pair’s success to what they do when they don’t have the puck.

“They are doing so many things away from the puck, it was just a matter of time they got going offensively,” Howe said. “I am very proud of the steps Isaiah has taken and Owens (has taken), (Tyler) Gaulen coming off his (college) commitment there. We thought that line was very effective for us.”

Gaulin, who recently committed to the University of Maine, also scored a goal for the Nordiques.

Tyriq Outen made his third straight start in goal for the Nordiques (4-1-0, 8 points) and made 41 saves for his third victory of the season.

“We had guys back-checking hard and taking away second chances,” Howe said. “Our penalty kill was good again. and Ty continues to be a force in net for us. He makes big saves for us at big times.”

Fox opened the scoring early in the first period and then added another goal just before the eight-minute mark of the first period.

Owens assisted on both goals.

Fox and Owens added to their point totals when both assisted on Cooper Swift’s goal with about six minutes remaining in the first period, giving the Nordiques a 3-0 lead that they carried into the first intermission.

Owens scored his own in the second period, pushing the Nordiques’ lead to 4-0.

The Titans (1-2-2, 4 points) got on the board just a little more than two minutes after Owens’ goal, as Anthony Calafiore found the back of the net 8:26 into the middle period.

James Philpott added his second point of the night with a goal that put the Nordiques up 5-1 in the third period. Shortly thereafter, Gaulin capped the scoring off with Maine’s sixth goal.

Goalie Louden Hogg (11 saves) was pulled after one period for the Titans, and Berk Berkeliev (22) saves finished the game in net.

Lewiston native Sam Frechette made his season debut for the Nordiques. Jackson Vercellono also made his debut in the game.

“Those guys had a great week of practice, we are big fans of our depth,” Howe said. “They earned their opportunity and they did their jobs effectively, and I was happy with that line, but I was happy with all our lines.

The teams continue their weekend series at the Colisee Saturday with a 7 p.m. faceoff and Sunday at 1 p.m.

