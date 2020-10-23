After a strong start at home last weekend with two wins over the South Shore Kings, the Twin City Thunder dropped their second straight USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference game Friday, falling to the Islanders Hockey Club came 4-2 victory at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Despite the loss Thunder coach Dan Hodge liked the way the team competed following its 3-1 loss to the Boston Advantage on Thursday.

“There were a lot of chances, I have nothing bad to say, it was a heck of a game,” Hodge said. “We played hard, they played hard; someone got to win, someone got to lose.”

Lewiston native Alex Rivet put the Thunder on the board 1-0 a little more than six minutes into the game.

Will Winship tied the game up for the Islanders HC with a penalty shot late in the first period, and the teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1.

“They scored on (the penalty shot), good job on them,” Hodge said. “It’s out of everybody’s hand on the penalty shot, the kid made the shot, scored a nice goal, kudos to him. Again, we battled and battled, we couldn’t seem to find the back of the net for a while.”

The Thunder retook the lead seven minutes into the second period. Jack Saavedra made an impact in his first game in the lineup, scoring goal after a feed by Gabe Malek.

Malek also recently joined the team after playing last season with the Connecticut Jr. Rangers.

“It’s trying to get the best 21 guys on the ice every night. We have some guys who came in here and stake their claim on some positions,” Hodge said. “We will see how it goes, this is the year there’s a lot of players available. There are daily emails and calls from advisors that are looking to place players, and we are trying to put the best players on the ice.”

Once again, the Islanders HC responded as they took a 3-2 lead into the third period after goals by Johan Rosenquist and Matt Cocchi. The latter was set up by Ryan Murphy and Aidan Coupe.

Charles Cocuzzo extended the Islanders’ lead to 4-2 four minutes into the third period.

Goalie Jake Perrin made 29 saves in the win for the Islanders HC, while Devin Bobak also made 29 saves for the Thunde.

The Islanders HC was 1-for-4 on the man advantage. The Thunder went 1-for-2.

