LEWISTON/AUBURN — The public is invited to the Celebration and Public Launch of the Local Foods Local Places (LFLP) Action Plan for Lewiston-Auburn during the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, virtually via Zoom. The event was rescheduled from April.

Finalized earlier this year, the LFLP Action Plan serves as a record of a community planning process and a road map for Lewiston-Auburn as it grows and strengthens the local food economy. It captures the local food vision of the approximately 80-plus attendees of LFLP workshops that were held in October 2019, and crystallizes it into 16 action steps that — along with numerous individual, business, organizational and municipal commitments — aim to fulfill the following goals:

Strengthen access to local food while expanding market opportunities and infrastructure for farm and food businesses;

Integrate local food and agriculture into city planning and economic development strategies;

Build food and agriculture as a defining brand for Lewiston-Auburn;

Increase equitable access, ownership and preservation of land to grow food in Lewiston-Auburn.

The hour will include a brief presentation on how the action plan is engaging a variety of stakeholders to support opportunities for local farmers and businesses, improving access to good food and using local foods as a catalyst for economic growth in Lewiston and Auburn. There will also be Q&A and discussion with LFLP action leaders about the work they are doing, and opportunities to get involved in the plan’s implementation.

This is a free, public event, though registration is required to access information to join this online event by either video webcam or phone. Information about registration via Eventbrite can be found online at goodfood4la.org/events, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 207-464-4800.

The event will also be recorded and posted on the Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn website, goodfood4la.org, for later viewing. Translated video recordings in different languages including French, Portuguese and Maay Maay, will also be available in the weeks following the presentation.