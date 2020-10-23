AUBURN — Emily Wallingford’s hat trick paced Saint Dominic Academy in its 7-1 girls soccer win over Poland on Friday.

Natalie Brocke added two goals and an assist for the Saints, while Lexi Wallingford and Avery Gravel each contributed one goal and Emma Roy had two assists.

Emily Bellegarde scored the Knights’ goal.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 7, DIRIGO 0: Ryleigh Richard had a pair goals as the Falcons defeated the Cougars in Dixfield.

Courtney Therrien, Emma Clukey, Sophie Ladd, Emma Koch and Ciara Abbott each added a goal for Mountain Valley, while Brooke Bennett had two assists.

Emma Koch and Brooke Chase combined to make three saves for the Falcons. Tori Bellgarde made 13 saves for Dirigo.

BOYS SOCCER

DIRIGO 2, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2: The two MVC rivals battled to a draw in Rumford.

Two second-half goals by Dalton Hodgkins gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Then Mountain Valley made a late comeback. Owen Sevigny scored with 10 minutes remaining, and, with less than three minutes to play, the Falcons tied the game when the ball deflected off of a Dirigo defender for an own goal.

Goalie Derek Ducharme made four saves for Dirigo, while Maing Tang made four saves and Colby Frisbie made three for the Falcons.

Related MPA seeking new site for cross country championships

MT. ABRAM 3, HALL-DALE 1: Kenyon Pillsbury had a hat trick to lead the Roadrunners to the win in Farmingdale on Thursday.

Wyatt Sieminski added two assists for Mt. Abram (6-0-1) and Ian Allen made three saves.

Ian Stebbins scored for Hall-Dale (2-1-0) and Sam Sheaffer stopped 10 shots.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: