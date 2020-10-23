100 Years Ago: 1920

The fairs held in many sections of Maine for the past two weeks have had splendid weather and larger crowds in our history. This is certainly a fine thing for our agricultural associations. It will mean much for our farmers.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The regular monthly meeting of the East Auburn Community Units’ Women’s Auxiliary will be held Sunday evening, Oct. 28, at 7:30 at the East Auburn Community building. Guest speaker will be Mrs. Judy Nyberg of “Miss Judy” Hair Fashion and Wigs of Auburn. Mrs. Nyberg graduated from Mr. Bernard’s Hair Fashions, Arthur Angelo’s’ School of Advanced Styling and Clairol, L’Oreal and Wella Color. Assisting in the program will be Mrs. Gail Rideout, also a professional beautician.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Auburn United Methodist Church on Park Avenue is having its fall luncheon October 19. Entertainment will be provided by Kathy Hammond, who will play the piano and sing. The performance begins at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon at noon. The menu is chicken casserole, molded salads, rolls and gingerbread. The cost is $3.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

