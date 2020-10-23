I am pleased to share with the community my support for Sen. Nate Libby’s bid for re-election.

Nate is not an unknown. In fact, he served two terms as a city councilor, one term as a state House representative, and now he serves all of Lewiston representing us as District 21 senator.

I first met Nate working with him on the Lewiston City Council nearly a decade ago. I was immediately impressed with his ability to work toward finding common ground on some very difficult subjects and an extremely difficult budget during the height of the recession.

As a community, most of us understand that elected officials must work with opposing sides to do the people’s work. We should expect and respect this. I hope people will join me in voting for Sen. Nate Libby.

Mark Cayer, Lewiston