FARMINGTON FALLS — The old Farmington Falls Fire Company sign had been on the building for over fifty years. Some of the letters had started falling off and the wood was decaying. It was decided that a new sign was needed. Plywood, primer paint, red paint, yellow paint, paint brushes, nails, and screws were purchased to do the job. Bob Gramlich cut out the wood background and letters. Junior Turner and Bob painted the wood with the white primer giving everything a couple of coats. Then they painted the background red and the letters yellow. Next they screwed the new sign on the building to proudly recognize the Falls Fire Company in Farmington Falls.

filed under: