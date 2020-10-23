I have known Ned Claxton for many years, as my physician and friend. I have seen his caring nature, his humanity and his diligence when searching for the right answer to improve my quality of life.

As my state senator (District 20), I know he treats all his constituents with the same concern and respect that he showed me as his patient and friend. Ned has all the qualities of someone people would entrust with their life. I would, and that’s why I will vote to reelect Ned Claxton to the State Senate.

Noel Smith, Auburn