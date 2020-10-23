SOUTH PORTLAND – Lewis M. Faulkingham, 74, of Bryant Pond, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 at the Maine Veteran’s Home with his devoted wife Betty and loving daughter Wendy by his side, following a long and courageous fight with Parkinson’s and Dementia.Lewis was born on Dec. 10, 1945 in Lewiston, the son of William and Una Mae Seeley Faulkingham, and he grew up in Lewiston, Auburn and West Paris. He was drafted in May 1969 and went into the Marines. Lewis did his basic training at Camp Lejeune, and was stationed at Mt. Fuji Japan and visited several other locations while aboard Navy ships such as the Philippines, Puerto Rico and lastly Vietnam. Lewis served as a guard and an Anti Tank Assault man while he served in the Vietnam War. Lewis earned the National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal with 1 star, and the Good Conduct medal and was honorably discharged on May 4, 1971.He returned to West Paris, Maine and continued his life long career in the auto body field. He worked at his Uncle Ray’s Auto body shop in West Paris, Stone and Irish in Minot, and finished his career at Bessey Motors in South Paris.He married Betty Lee Stone on Oct. 23, 1971, and they made their home in Bryant Pond. Lewis joined the Granite Lodge in 1967, Kora Temple Shriners in 1977, and the American Legion. He received his 50 year Grand Lodge of Maine Veteran’s Medal in September 2017.With his infectious smile and laugh, Lewis was the life of the party and loved by so many. Throughout his adulthood he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father-in-law, brother-in-laws, and friends; with many stories to tell of their adventures together. Lewis also enjoyed gardening and being outside in nature.Lewis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty; his daughter, Wendy Faulkingham; and granddaughter, Ohara. Also surviving are his brother, James Seeley and wife Marion, and a sister, Linda Richardson and husband Ken.A Celebration of Life will be planned for early Summer 2021.The family would like to thank the Maine Veteran’s Home, South Paris and Beacon Hospice for their exceptional love and care. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.Donations in Lewis’memory may be made to the Maine Veteran’s Home, South Paris activities fund