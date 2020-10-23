LISBON FALLS – Joanna M. Glidden, 85, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at Androscoggin Hospice House. Joanna, born Dec. 14, 1934, was the daughter of Alonzo and Emma Albert in St. Agatha.

After graduating from Lisbon High School, she moved to California, where she lived and worked for many years. She returned to Lisbon Falls in 1975 and married Allen S. Glidden in 1977. They later moved to California and Georgia, before returning to Lisbon in 2005.

Joanna is survived by three stepchildren, Kenneth Glidden of Boston, Daniel Glidden of Westford, Mass. and Marcia Glidden Sweeney of Pembroke, N.H.; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Jeffrey, David, Andy, Elise, Caitlyn, and Jonathan Glidden, Matthew and Benjamin Sweeney; and four great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Isabella, Willa, and Killian Glidden; and siblings, Robert Albert and wife Sharon of Yucaipa, Calif., John Albert of Lisbon Falls, Richard Albert and wife Debra of Bridgton, Roland Albert and wife Merilyn of San Dimas, Calif. and sister, Diane Albert Clark of Palermo; 17 nieces and nephews; and several great- and grand-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband and best friend of 28 years, Allen S. Glidden, three sisters, Claudette Albert Blais, Georgette Albert Smets and Carol Albert Whitman.

Joanna was a member of the South Lewiston Baptist Church for many years. She and Allen were avid bowlers and cribbage players. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. God Bless You Joanna!!

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls.

In memoriam, donations can be made to the

South Lewiston

Baptist Church

P.O. Box 2311

Lewiston, ME 04241