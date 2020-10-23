LEWISTON – Lucina “Lou” Beaulieu, 87, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at her home with her family and by her side. She had a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Canada on August 10, 1933, daughter of Lucien and Marie Lafrance Gosselin. She attended school in Lewiston, then did various jobs including nurse’s aid until she met the love of her life, Beny Beaulieu. Together they purchased a farm where they raised their four children. She was a very hard working, strong, loyal, honest, loving, caring, fun woman.

She enjoyed being with family and friends, helping others in need, day trips to the beach, lobster bakes, gardening, canning, feeding the birds, and just sitting outside by the fireplace.

She was a faithful longtime member of Holy Family Church. She was involved with the Lewiston Senior citizens and enjoyed many trips and gatherings.

Lucina will be very sadly missed by her sister Irene/Anita Turcotte; her daughters, Angie and Helen, her sons, Peter and Paul Beaulieu; her grandchildren, Chrissy Freve and her husband Chris, Autumn Banks and Tia, Careena Michaud and May, Adam Beaulieu and his wife Monica; also, great-grandchildren Cylas Freve and Leo Ben Beaulieu; and many others who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Benoit Beaulieu; her parents, Marie and Lucien Gosselin; and recently her godchild, Nancy Thibedeau.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone at Beacon Hospice for their dependable, empathetic, and kind care, and a very special thank you to all of the compassionate, kind, loving, wonderful caretakers who were there through thick and thin for our mom and also our brother.

Visitation will be held Friday, 1 p.m., at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, followed by a liturgy of the word service at 2 p.m. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Condolences and a video may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com