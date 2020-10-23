LEWISTON – Neal F. Coughlin Sr., 68, of Lewiston, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born on April 9, 1952 in Boston, to parents, Arthur W. and Geraldine A. (Shirley) Coughlin Sr.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and children as well as enjoying sports. Neal was employed by Penmor Lithographers in Lewiston.

He was predeceased by this parents; his stepmother, Margaret; brothers, Arthur Jr., Kevin and Dennis, sister, Ruth and husband Ron Sampson; and also by a nephew, Shawn.

Survivors include his partner of 37 years, Goldie S. Edwards; his son, Neal Coughlin Jr. and wife Angelea of Tennessee, daughter, Hannah L. Coughlin and her significant other, Geurlins Eleve; granddaughter, Chloe Eleve of Lewiston; brothers, John and Fr. Paul Coughlin of Massachusetts, and Stephen Coughlin and Judy Mossier of Yarmouth; and many nieces and nephews of Maine/Massachusetts.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives 25 Tampa St., Lewiston.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Goldie Edwards to help with expenses.