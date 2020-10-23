Maine’s beauty and unmatched bounty is Lisa Keim’s message month after month. She speaks to her constituents, her people, with a calm, uplifting voice, never avoiding the difficult issues but pointing us beyond the ugliness to our rights as Mainers. She stands firm in her beliefs, always defending us, encouraging, and supporting our rights.

Lisa’s fact-based newsletters provide balance in a very unbalanced world. Standing against social pressure she remains a strong, political leader who we can trust. She models courage not fear, kindness not anger, compassion to those who oppose truth.

Isn’t this at the heart of what we, passengers all on this spaceship Earth, want in life? Must we always find our faces pushed into the destruction of negativism?

As a third-term senator, she knows the delicate balance of give and take resulting in hard won battles.

Reelect Lisa. She represents our future with hope, joy and truth.

Paula Steele, Rumford