Charges

Lewiston

• Lee Eirby, 71, of 79 Howard St., on charges of domestic assault, domestic criminal threatening and criminal mischief, 9:04 p.m. Thursday at that address.

• Sean O’Donnell, 43, of 5 Dion St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:41 p.m. Thursday at that address.

• Kayla Stevens, 32, of 109 Oak Hill Road, Auburn, on charges of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 3 a.m. Friday in Lewiston.

• Michael Perry, 40, of 247 Bates St., on charges of violating a protection order and violating conditions of release, 10:50 a.m. Friday at 115 Bartlett St.

Auburn

• Charles Richardson, 37, of 39 Wellman St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 1:15 p.m. Friday at 56 Sixth St.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: