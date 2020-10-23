LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating vandalism of four display headstones Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Union and Church streets.
The tops of the stones were knocked off the bases.
Collette Monuments of Lewiston owns the stones, which are on display for Finley Funeral Home, located nearby.
A crew from Collette’s will be coming up to upright the stones next week, Kathy Langlin, a funeral home attendant and accounts manager, said Friday.
The stones were fine earlier Wednesday afternoon but when Ken Finley, owner of the funeral home, left to go home later in the day, the headstones had been damaged, according to Langlin.
If anyone has any information related to the damage, they are asked to call Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.
