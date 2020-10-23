I was born in Lewiston and spent my early days in Lisbon. My company, Patagonia, has had a store in Freeport since 1988, and I care deeply about Maine. Its special character relies on the independent culture of its people and the health of its land and waters.

Sen. Collins has demonstrated inconsistent environmental leadership. Maine lags behind the rest of New England in creating clean, renewable energy, which attracts long-term investment and good jobs. Maine deserves a senator now who doesn’t walk a tightrope between her constituents and the greedy and powerful in her party.

Sara Gideon deserves our support. She has a pro-environmental record as speaker of the House, and the knowledge and drive to help jump-start a clean energy economy. She’ll be a refreshing change and a consistent voice for what keeps Maine special.

I hope people will consider casting their valuable vote for Sara Gideon.

Yvon Chouinard, Ventura, Calif.