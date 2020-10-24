I encourage voters in District 64 (parts of Auburn and Minot) to reelect Bettyann Sheats to the Maine House. Bettyann is a West Point graduate and former Army helicopter pilot; I am a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and fellow legislator. Her dedication to working on veterans’ issues is exemplary, and veterans benefit from her voice in Augusta. In fact, the American Legion honored her as a “Legislator of the Year” in 2017.

Bettyann has sponsored bills to help veterans secure good jobs when they transition from military service to civilian life, to provide temporary housing for homeless women veterans, and to expand Maine’s highly successful Veteran’s Treatment Court. She works tirelessly to build bipartisan groups of legislators to support veterans and their families.

Residents of Auburn and Minot have a strong, hard-working and honorable legislator working for them in Augusta. I hope they will keep her on the job.

Sen. Brownie Carson (District 24), Harpswell