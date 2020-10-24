People have been misled about the so-called tax break for the middle class that Sen. Collins has been bragging about. That little extra money in people’s paycheck is only temporary; it will soon go away, but the tax cut for the wealthy is permanent.
The national debt has tripled under the great businessman, Donald Trump. Our children and grandchildren will pay for the mistake in judgment of those who were taken in by the lies. Let’s have a giant blue wave that knocks the great one off his imaginary pedestal.
Carole Richards, Livermore
