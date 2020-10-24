United Way seeking applications from nonprofits

FARMINGTON — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is looking to help with the ongoing basic needs of Greater Franklin County residents. United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund.

Applications are due Saturday, Oct. 31. The next opportunity for applications will be in April 2021.

The United Way encourages nonprofits, including schools, municipalities and faith-based organizations, to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and application.

Trunk a Treat drive-through on Halloween

CHESTERVILLE — Trunk a Treat will feature a drive-through pick-up of bagged candy from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Chesterville Town Office. Vehicles will be decorated.

Following COVID-19 protocol, volunteers will be masked and wearing gloves while distributing the bags of candy to people driving by with their cars. The event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers.

Waterford church to host Trunk A Treat party

WATERFORD — The North Waterford Church is welcoming trick-or-treaters on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, with a Trunk A Treat party from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to bring their vehicle and snacks to give out in the parking lot of the church, off Rte. 35 opposite Melby’s Eatery.

Dress up, decorate the vehicle and bring the kids. CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing and wearing a mask … perhaps decorated for Halloween. For more information, call Milly Millett at 207-583-2822.

Loaves and Fishes to host holiday fair

LEWISTON — Loaves and Fishes will hold a holiday fair at the new bingo location at the Carriage House, 1119 Lisbon St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The 15 vendors and crafters present will practice all COVID-19 rules implemented. There will be a raffle table and 50/50. All process go to Loaves & Fishes to help those in need.

For more information, call 207-241-0712.

Ancient York Lodge No. 155 Hunters Breakfast

LISBON FALLS — Ancient York Lodge No. 155 will hold a Hunters Breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Masonic Hall on Oak St., Lisbon Falls.

Curbside service or eat in, with social distancing and mask wearing, will be available. Donation $8.

Winter coats available for kids in Jay

JAY — The Town of Jay has received a delivery of gently used or new winter coats to be provided to those in need. The Coats for Kids program, through the Salvation Army, has dropped the coats off at Depot Laundry in the Jay Plaza. Coats can be picked up during the laundromat’s regular business hours.

Roxbury cemeteries closing for winter

ROXBURY — Town of Roxbury cemeteries will be closing for the winter. The cemetery committee would like to remind everyone that they need to remove flower arrangements and/or decorations by Nov. 1 or they will be removed.

Bishop Deeley to preside at All Souls’ Day service

LEWISTON — All are welcome to an All Souls’ Day service at St. Peter’s Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a committal service that will be held outside the All Souls’ Remembrance Crypt of the cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road. Those participating must wear masks and practice social distancing.

All Souls’ Day, also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, follows All Saints’ Day on Sunday, Nov. 1.

For more information on the cemetery or the service on All Souls’ Day, call 207-782-8721 or email Robert LeBlanc, superintendent of the cemetery, at [email protected]