LEWISTON — After Friday’s scoring outburst by the Maine Nordiques against the New Jersey Titans, it was a goalie duel Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Avery Sturtz made 32 saves as the Nordiques defeated the Titans 2-1 in a shootout.

Sturtz, who hasn’t played since Oct. 10 where he made 28 saves in the win over the Northeast Generals, knows he had to be ready when the team called on him.

“(Tyriq Outen) played great last weekend in Johnstown, but I was ready when my name was called,” Sturtz said. “I was just kind of waiting and waiting, I stepped up and had a good (game).”

Berk Berkeliev stopped 37 shots in the losing effort.

“I think for him it’s been a learning process in this league,” Titans coach Craig Doremus said. “He responded tonight; he knew we needed a big effort. I really thought was very sound for us all game long.”

In the shootout it was Isaiah Fox who scored the clinching goal for the Nordiques. He took note of what his teammates were doing and did the opposite. Stefan Owens and Maine recruit Tyler Gaulin, the first two shooters for the Nordiques, missed on their chances in the shootout.

“He came out a lot stronger today, not everything was going in. He was making good saves,” Fox said of Berkeliev. “I noticed in the shootout, we were kind of dancing and make moves, but I just took a quick shot and watched it go in.”

Fox had two goals Friday night in the 6-3 win over the Titans (1-2-3, 5 points).

Both teams had chances on the power play in the third period, but couldn’t convert. The Nordiques were 0-for-5 in the game and the Titans were 0-for-4.

Titans coach Craig Doremus thought his team responded better Saturday night.

“I thought we had some more conviction in our game tonight,” Doremus said. “We played with a little more compete level and more pace. Obviously, we weren’t happy with the result, we wanted the two points, we need the two points, but I thought it was a much better effort collectively.”

Matthew Boczar opened the scoring just past the six-minute mark of the middle frame as he beat Sturtz on the glove side. The goal was set up by Tyler Nasca and Simon Labelle.

“Matty is a big part of our team here. He’s a heart and soul player and for him to find the back of the net for us…” Doremus said. “We needed that shot and he gave it to us.”

Maine (5-1-0, 10 points) tied the game up at the 12:47 mark of the second period as Tristan Fasig tipped the puck past Berkeliev after Caden Pattison had the initial shot. Luke Antonacci also had an assist on the goal.

With a hot goalie, Nordiques coach Nolan Howe knew getting shots to the net were key.

“You try to get pucks and bodies going to the net,” Howe said. “I know it sounds simple, but it’s difficult. So, you just have to have a shooting mentality and funnel pucks in that direction. Our goal in the second period there, we drove a puck there and (Fasig) was going hard (to the net) and got a stick on it and ended up beating (Berkeliev). When you find yourself facing a good goalie, you have to make live hard on them.

The two teams wrap the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Colisee.

