I write this letter in support of Sara Gideon to represent all of the citizens of the state of Maine in the U.S. Senate this coming fall.
I feel she has done an excellent job in the Maine Senate and we definitely need someone to represent the people of Maine better than we have been represented for the past several years in the Senate. I sincerely believe she would do an excellent job in Washington, D.C., if given the opportunity to do so.
As the mother of three daughters and who has many nieces, I want someone who is not afraid to speak up for women’s rights. As a nurse for many years I strongly support her health care agenda. It is in support of all people and we all need health care from cradle to casket with no exceptions.
We must all remember to vote Nov. 3.
Lee Berry, RN, BSN, NCSN, Sumner
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.