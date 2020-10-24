I write this letter in support of Sara Gideon to represent all of the citizens of the state of Maine in the U.S. Senate this coming fall.

I feel she has done an excellent job in the Maine Senate and we definitely need someone to represent the people of Maine better than we have been represented for the past several years in the Senate. I sincerely believe she would do an excellent job in Washington, D.C., if given the opportunity to do so.

As the mother of three daughters and who has many nieces, I want someone who is not afraid to speak up for women’s rights. As a nurse for many years I strongly support her health care agenda. It is in support of all people and we all need health care from cradle to casket with no exceptions.

We must all remember to vote Nov. 3.

Lee Berry, RN, BSN, NCSN, Sumner